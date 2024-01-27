Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) versus Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Head-To-Head Review

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tenon Medical and Embecta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.00%. Embecta has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.51%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Embecta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

21.7% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Embecta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tenon Medical has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenon Medical and Embecta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $2.40 million 1.29 -$18.92 million ($16.06) -0.08 Embecta $1.12 billion 0.89 $70.40 million $1.21 14.30

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tenon Medical and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -849.06% -670.24% -226.82% Embecta 6.28% -20.56% 13.88%

Summary

Embecta beats Tenon Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

