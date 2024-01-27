Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,566 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 242.34%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

