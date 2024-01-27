Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives $62.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.56). Encore Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

