Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 32.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. UBS Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.08. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

