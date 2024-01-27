Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $1.90. Energous shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 13,730 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.56.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $94,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,804.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

