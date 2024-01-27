Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 1681482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.