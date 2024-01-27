Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Entergy worth $24,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entergy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 1,294.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 673,623 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $99.31. 1,114,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

