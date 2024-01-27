Entergy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Entergy has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 17,550.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Entergy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

