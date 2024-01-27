Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. 109,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,083. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,566,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93,195,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after acquiring an additional 527,244 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 220,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 205,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,749,000 after acquiring an additional 199,790 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

