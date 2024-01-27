Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Cut by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.4% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 639,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.43 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

