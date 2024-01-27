Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $12.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Raymond James cut Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of EVA opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. Enviva has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. Analysts expect that Enviva will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enviva news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,589,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Enviva by 32.3% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,598,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enviva by 1,306.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva by 56.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 937,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Enviva in the second quarter worth approximately $7,193,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

