EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EOG stock opened at $115.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average is $124.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

