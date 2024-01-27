EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.50.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.