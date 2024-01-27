Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) vs. Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Financial Survey

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Equinix and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 7 7 1 2.60 Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $839.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $7.26 billion 10.48 $704.34 million $9.30 87.20 Alexander’s $205.81 million 5.69 $57.63 million $19.37 11.84

This table compares Equinix and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $17.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Equinix pays out 183.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 10.95% 7.34% 2.79% Alexander’s 46.17% 40.74% 7.07%

Summary

Equinix beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix



Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Alexander’s



Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

