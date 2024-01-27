Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk Sells 9,923 Shares

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24.

Kelly Grant Boychuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 1,923 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$11,307.24.

On Friday, January 12th, Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,055 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$56,684.30.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQX

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.