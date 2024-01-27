Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.38.

MAG stock opened at C$12.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.94 and a 1 year high of C$19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12).

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

