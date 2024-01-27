Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Truist Financial

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.72.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 411,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

