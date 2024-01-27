Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Essential Utilities worth $15,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,235,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,028,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 227,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 1,864,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,329. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

