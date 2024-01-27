Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stake Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 775,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. UBS Group reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

WTRG opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

