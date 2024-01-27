Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $772.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

