ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 18,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 6,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.