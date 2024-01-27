Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Etsy worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,128. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

