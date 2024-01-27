Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.43 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

