Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,817,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

