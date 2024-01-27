Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,817,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

