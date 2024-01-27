Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,817,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

