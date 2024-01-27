Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,176 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $103.00. 20,817,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.