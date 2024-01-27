Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,817,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. The company has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

