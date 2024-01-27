EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) SVP David Scott Jones Sells 600 Shares

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) SVP David Scott Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, David Scott Jones sold 900 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $22,500.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

EYPT stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,779. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 328,655 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 316,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 296,638 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EYPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

