Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Up 32.4%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 32.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23. 1,054,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 490% from the average session volume of 178,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Falco Resources Trading Up 28.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.58. The stock has a market cap of C$73.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

