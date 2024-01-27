Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.
Fanuc Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 1,584,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,757. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.72.
About Fanuc
