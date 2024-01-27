Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 1,584,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,757. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

