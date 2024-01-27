Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.
Fanuc Stock Performance
FANUY stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 1,584,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Fanuc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $18.72.
About Fanuc
