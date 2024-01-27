Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Announces Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $28.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:FMCB opened at $981.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.51 million and a PE ratio of 8.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $996.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $972.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $932.00 and a 52 week high of $1,075.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $8.80 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

