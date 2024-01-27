Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 9,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Farmhouse Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

