Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Federated Hermes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Federated Hermes has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federated Hermes to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

NYSE FHI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,444. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,500,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

