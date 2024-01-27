Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.40. Approximately 410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

