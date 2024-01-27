Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires New Stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IMTB opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

