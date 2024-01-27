Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,264,000 after buying an additional 324,081 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.32. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -80.78%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

