Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after buying an additional 2,528,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,292,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,930 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,536,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.