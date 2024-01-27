Fifth Third Bancorp Buys New Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,391,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $1,149,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,279,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,506,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKO opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.56.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

