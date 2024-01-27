Fifth Third Bancorp Buys New Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,391,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $1,149,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,279,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,506,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group Price Performance
NYSE TKO opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.56.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO
TKO Group Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TKO Group
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.