Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,490.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,426.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,394.79. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,539.51.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 EPS for the current year.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

