Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valaris were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valaris by 117,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 588,481 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAL. Barclays raised Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

