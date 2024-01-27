Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 165.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,972,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after buying an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $18,997,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 843,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 568,540 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

