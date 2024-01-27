Fifth Third Bancorp Has $28,000 Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,860,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,509,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

