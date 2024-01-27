Fifth Third Bancorp Has $28,000 Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $187.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $194.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.