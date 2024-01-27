Fifth Third Bancorp Has $35,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

