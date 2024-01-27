Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $34,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Bensler LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 317,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $34.20 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

