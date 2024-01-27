Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PAA opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

