Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 496 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 121.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

