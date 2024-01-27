Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Shares in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 54.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth about $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,725 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

About PowerSchool

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

